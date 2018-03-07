Montgomery has been dealing with a blister issue throughout most of spring camp, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.

Montgomery remains in a limited capacity while working his way back from this ailment. Consider him day-to-day. The right-hander posted a 2.43 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 66.2 innings of relief with Triple-A Memphis last season and it was expected that he would battle for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen this spring. If he's unable to get onto the field soon, the 27-year-old will likely be back at the Triple-A level for the start of the 2018 season.