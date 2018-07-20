Montgomery signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery previously spent the first half of the 2018 campaign with Detroit's Triple-A club before being released earlier this month. Across 12 appearances with Toledo, he logged a 1.98 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of relief. He will provide additional minor-league depth for Boston, as the 27-year-old has yet to pitch in the majors over the course of his career.

