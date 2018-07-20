Red Sox's Mark Montgomery: Inks deal with Boston
Montgomery signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Montgomery previously spent the first half of the 2018 campaign with Detroit's Triple-A club before being released earlier this month. Across 12 appearances with Toledo, he logged a 1.98 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of relief. He will provide additional minor-league depth for Boston, as the 27-year-old has yet to pitch in the majors over the course of his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...