Montgomery (hand) is listed among the Tigers' scheduled pitchers for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Montgomery has been dealing with a blister on his throwing hand for much of the spring, but given his status as a non-roster invitee, he has continued to pitch through the issue as he looks to make a case for the Opening Day roster. At this point, Shane Greene, Joe Jimenez, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Daniel Stumpf and Warwick Saupold already seem to have secured places in the Tigers' bullpen, likely leaving only one or two spots for a number of pitchers. Montgomery has covered 4.1 innings over five Grapefruit League appearances, submitting a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB.