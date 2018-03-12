Tigers' Mark Montgomery: Deemed available Monday
Montgomery (hand) is listed among the Tigers' scheduled pitchers for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Montgomery has been dealing with a blister on his throwing hand for much of the spring, but given his status as a non-roster invitee, he has continued to pitch through the issue as he looks to make a case for the Opening Day roster. At this point, Shane Greene, Joe Jimenez, Drew VerHagen, Alex Wilson, Daniel Stumpf and Warwick Saupold already seem to have secured places in the Tigers' bullpen, likely leaving only one or two spots for a number of pitchers. Montgomery has covered 4.1 innings over five Grapefruit League appearances, submitting a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB.
More News
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...