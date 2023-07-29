Puk picked up the save in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three over one inning. He didn't record a walk.

Puk allowed two hits and a run before ultimately earning his 16th save by striking out the side in the ninth. The left-hander had secured just one of his last four save chances and had given up nine runs over his last seven outings (6.1 innings), so while Friday's performance wasn't perfect, it was still a step in the right direction. Nonetheless, despite the bounce-back night, Puk will likely see fewer save chances moving forward, as Miami made a splash ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring veteran closer David Robertson from the Mets.