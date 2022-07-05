Bender (back) resumed playing catch from 60 feet this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Bender had been throwing bullpen sessions as recently as mid-June, but he appears to have regressed in his recovery from the back injury at some point over the past three weeks. Though the right-hander is at least throwing again in some capacity, he still has several more hurdles to clear before the Marlins will entertain bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Bender doesn't look on pace to be activated before the All-Star break.