The Marlins designated Veneziano for assignment Friday.

The left-hander has been at Triple-A Jacksonville since mid-June and has now lost his place on the 40-man roster. Veneziano posted a 4.71 ERA in 24 appearances while up with the Marlins and has a 7.07 ERA with Jacksonville this year, so he seems unlikely to generate much interest on waivers.

