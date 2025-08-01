Marlins' Anthony Veneziano: DFA'd by Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins designated Veneziano for assignment Friday.
The left-hander has been at Triple-A Jacksonville since mid-June and has now lost his place on the 40-man roster. Veneziano posted a 4.71 ERA in 24 appearances while up with the Marlins and has a 7.07 ERA with Jacksonville this year, so he seems unlikely to generate much interest on waivers.
