Garcia (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia will likely need a handful of games before being able to return to the Miami lineup. The outfielder has been on the injured list since the start of May with lingering tightness in his back, and he was struggling to a .188/.243/.333 slash over 76 plate appearances before he was placed on the shelf. It remains to be seen if he'll have an everyday lineup spot once he's back on the Miami roster.