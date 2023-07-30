Garcia (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in right field Sunday against the Tigers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The veteran outfielder has been sidelined since late April the back issue but will rejoin Miami's lineup Sunday. Garcia had a .188/.243/.333 slash line in 22 games prior to the injury, though he hit well during his rehab assignment, going 8-for-29 with three doubles, three homers and seven walks in nine games. Dane Myers was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville to free up a roster spot.