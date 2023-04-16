Garcia had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after exiting Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garcia swung at a pitch that hit him during the seventh inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. The 31-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Giants.
