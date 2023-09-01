Garrett (8-5) earned the win over Washington on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter over six innings.

Garrett induced only one swinging strike and notched just one punchout in the outing, but he didn't need his strikeout stuff to pick up the victory. The southpaw recorded his third straight quality start and has now given up three or fewer earned runs in seven straight outings. During that span, he's posted a 3-2 record along with a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over 40 frames.