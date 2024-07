Hoeing (hamstring) threw 2.2 innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday and was seen with the team ahead of Tuesday's game against Boston, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hoeing has completed five rehab outings with Jacksonville and has gone deeper than one inning in three straight appearances. While he hasn't officially been reinstated, it appears as though Hoeing will rejoin the active roster soon considering he's currently with the team in Miami.