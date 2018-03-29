Marlins' Bryan Holaday: Added to 40-man roster
The Marlins selected Holaday's contract from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Holaday will join the Marlins for Opening Day as a third catcher, but it's likely that he or Chad Wallach will be dropped from the 40-man roster once J.T. Realmuto (back) is cleared to come off the disabled list in early or mid-April. Though Wallach will garner the start behind the plate for Thursday's season opener against the Cubs, expect Tomas Telis to act as the Marlins' primary backstop while Realmuto is on the shelf.
