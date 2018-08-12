The Marlins acquired Bostick from the Pirates for cash Sunday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Bostick was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Pirates just after an uneventful stint in the majors. The 25-year-old had a .295/.351/.436 slash line with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, and should report to Triple-A New Orleans with his new organization.

