Orioles' Christopher Bostick: Signs with Orioles
Bostick agreed to a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bostick will provide additional depth in the corner outfield and middle infield spots within the Orioles' system. He spent most of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level, hitting .295/.354/.414 with four home runs and 38 RBI. After being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh in early August, the 25-year-old latched on with Miami and finished the season playing in 15 major-league games. Though a path to playing time in Baltimore isn't impossible by any standards, it seems likely that he'll be back at Triple-A next year.
