Bostick was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates needed to open up a spot on the 40-man for Buddy Boshers, who was claimed off waivers from the Astros on Tuesday, and Bostick was the roster casualty. The 25-year-old hit a respectable .295/.351/.436 across 78 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands.