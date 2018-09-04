Bostick was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Bostick has appeared in just four big-league games this season, two with the Pirates and two with the Marlins, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a double. The 25-year-old hit a combined .295/.354/.414 across 97 games in the minors. He'll serve as a depth piece down the stretch.