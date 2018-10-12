Marlins' Christopher Bostick: Outrighted to minors
Bostick was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Bostick played in 13 games for the Marlins in 2018 after being acquired from Pittsburgh in mid-August. During his brief time in the majors with Miami, he went 3-for-14 with a double and two RBI. The 25-year-old will remain in the organization as outfield depth for the time being.
