Bostick was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Bostick played in 13 games for the Marlins in 2018 after being acquired from Pittsburgh in mid-August. During his brief time in the majors with Miami, he went 3-for-14 with a double and two RBI. The 25-year-old will remain in the organization as outfield depth for the time being.