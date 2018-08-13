Marlins' Christopher Bostick: Promoted to majors
Bostick was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Bostick will take the roster spot of Martin Prado (quad), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old infielder, who was acquired from the Pirates over the weekend, owns a solid .295/.351/.436 slash line in 78 games at the Triple-A level this season. He'll likely work as a utility infielder for the Marlins, though he could see some starts at third base with Prado on the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...