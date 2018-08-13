Bostick was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Bostick will take the roster spot of Martin Prado (quad), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 25-year-old infielder, who was acquired from the Pirates over the weekend, owns a solid .295/.351/.436 slash line in 78 games at the Triple-A level this season. He'll likely work as a utility infielder for the Marlins, though he could see some starts at third base with Prado on the shelf.