Myers was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies with a right knee laceration, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Myers collided with the right-field wall while attempting to make a catch in the second inning and came down awkwardly on his right leg. He exited the game on a cart, and although the Marlins have yet to provide information on the severity of his injury, early indications don't seem promising for the 29-year-old.