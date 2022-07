Floro struck out two in a perfect 10th inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The 31-year-old hasn't worked in many high-leverage situations for the Marlins this season, but he was called upon Sunday to preserve a three-run lead in the 10th inning after Tanner Scott blew the save in the bottom of the ninth inning. Floro has a lackluster 5.21 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 19 innings over 20 appearances this year and is unlikely to see regular save chances going forward.