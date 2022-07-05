Floro recorded the save Monday against the Nationals after allowing one run (zero earned) on two hits in the 10th inning.

Floro allowed a single to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning, but he then induced a double play and recorded the final out on a grounder to shortstop. The reliever has now picked up two saves in as many days, as the Marlins chose not to call on Tanner Scott following a blown save Sunday against Washington. However, Scott should continue to see regular save chances as the team's solidified closer, limiting save opportunities for Floro moving forward.