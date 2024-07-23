Rivera isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Rivera will be on the bench for the third time in five games since the All-Star break, with Josh Bell starting at first base and Jake Burger handling the hot corner. Rivera is slashing .214/.303/.253 through 179 plate appearances this season.
