Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Cooper tied the game 5-5 with a three-run shot off Paul Blackburn in the fifth inning -- his sixth home run of the year and his third in eight games. Sunday's two-hit performance was the first multi-hit game for the 32-year-old since May 14. He'd gone just 8-for-53 (.151) in his previous 14 contests. Cooper's now slashing .242/.278/.412 with 23 RBI through 162 plate appearances this season.