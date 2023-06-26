The Marlins optioned Hampson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

With the return of Jean Segura (hamstring) and Jazz Chisholm (toe) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Hampson and Jacob Amaya will serve as Miami's roster casualties. Hampson is slashing .250/.423/.250 across 27 plate appearances since the beginning of June, and his defensive versatility could allow him to return to Miami if the Marlins ever need to call on their depth later this season.