Stallings went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's win over the A's.

His fourth-inning sacrifice fly helped the Marlins come back from an early 5-1 deficit. Stallings has split the workload behind the plate with Nick Fortes this season, seeing 99 plate appearances to Fortes' 125, but it's his glove that keeps him in the mix, not his bat. Stallings is slashing a putrid .161/.227/.218 with zero homers, seven runs and eight RBI.