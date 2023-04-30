Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Now on the bench for the fourth time in six games and the sixth time in the past nine contests, Stallings appears to have slipped to No. 2 on the depth chart at catcher behind Nick Fortes. Though he continues to grade out adequately on the defensive end, Stallings has become an even greater liability with the bat, as he enters Sunday's contest with a lowly .136/.224/.205 slash line and career-worst 28.6 percent strikeout rate over 49 plate appearances.