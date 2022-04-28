site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jacob-stallings-not-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stallins will be on the bench for Thursday's game against Washington, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Stallings sits for just the fourth time this season. Payton Henry takes over behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read