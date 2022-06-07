site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings will sit Tuesday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Stallings has just two hits and 10 strikeouts in his last seven games. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate Tuesday, catching for Edward Cabrera.
