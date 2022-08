Stallings went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Monday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Stallings singled three times, including an RBI base hit in the sixth inning to pad Miami's lead. Over his last 17 games, he's gone 20-for-51 (.392) with six extra-base hits and five RBI. Still, his season slash line sits at a disappointing .221/.286/.290 through 89 games.