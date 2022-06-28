site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Stallings is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Stallings is hitting .164/.220/.218 with one home run in 55 at-bats this month. Nick Fortes will get the start behind the dish, hitting ninth.
