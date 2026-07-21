Marlins' Janson Junk: Allows six runs in sixth loss

Junk (4-6) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Houston. He struck out three.

Junk was tagged in the second inning, surrendering all six of his runs in the frame, including a grand slam to Jeremy Pena. Monday marked Junk's second start since returning from a right shin injury, with his previous outing July 9 against Seattle going considerably better after he allowed one earned run across five innings to earn the win. The right-hander will take a 5.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB across 69 innings (13 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against San Diego.