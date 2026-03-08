Junk (ankle) struck out two batters and allowed one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Astros in Grapefruit League play.

Junk went down with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain early in camp, but after advancing through his throwing program over the last few weeks, he was finally cleared to make his spring debut Saturday. The 30-year-old right-hander made 16 of his 21 appearances with the Marlins last season as a starter, but the ankle issue may have cost him too much time for him to make a serious run at a spot in Miami's Opening Day rotation. Junk should still be in good shape to break camp with the big club as a long man out of the bullpen.