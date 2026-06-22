Marlins' Janson Junk: Completes pitch-design session

Junk (shin) threw a pitch-design session Friday and could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Junk seems to be making good progress in his recovery from a right shin bone inflammation, which sent him to the injured list May 31. Once Junk resumes facing hitters, a minor-league rehab assignment should follow shortly thereafter. Junk may need just one start in the minors before slotting back into the Miami rotation, potentially in the first week of July.