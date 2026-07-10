Marlins' Janson Junk: Earns win in return start

Junk (4-5) earned the win Thursday against the Mariners, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

Making his first start since May 25 after returning from the injured list, Junk was surprisingly stretched out to 79 pitches (48 strikes). He allowed Josh Naylor to score on his own throwing error in the second inning, while his only earned run came on a Randy Arozarena solo homer in the fifth. Prior to landing on the injured list, he owned a 4.80 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 11 starts. Thursday's command was shaky, issuing a season-high four walks, but Junk's performance should build confidence moving into the second half of the season.