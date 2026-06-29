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Marlins' Janson Junk: Fine after exiting rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Junk (shin) allowed one run over 2.2 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday before exiting after being struck on the left wrist by a comebacker, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

X-rays came back clean, and Junk will make his next scheduled rehab start. Working his way back from right shin bone inflammation, Junk threw 42 pitches Sunday and could require at least a couple more rehab outings before the Marlins decide whether to reinsert him into their rotation. The right-hander collected a 4.80 ERA and 43:13 K:BB over 60 frames covering 11 starts before getting hurt.

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