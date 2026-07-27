Marlins' Janson Junk: Lasts 4.2 innings in no-decision

Junk did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Padres, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out six over 4.2 innings.

Junk threw 55 of his 75 pitches for strikes and matched his season high with six strikeouts despite generating only four whiffs. He was one strike away from completing five scoreless innings before Manny Machado ripped an RBI double in the fifth, ending both the shutout and Junk's outing. Through three starts since returning from a right shin injury, the right-hander has allowed nine runs (eight earned) across 13.2 innings. Junk owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB over 73.2 innings this season and is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Mets.