Junk (6-3) took the loss Monday against Washington, conceding six runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts.

The Miami right-hander looked rusty as he returned from an elbow injury that kept him out since Aug. 27. Junk completely unraveled in the fifth, as he allowed four of the first five batters to reach before being lifted for reliever Seth Martinez. After posting a 2.68 ERA in his first 50.1 frames this season, Junk has struggled since, producing a dreadful 6.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 42 innings. He is currently slated to make his next start at home against the playoff-bound Tigers this weekend.