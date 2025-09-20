Junk took a no-decision in Friday's extra-innings win at Texas, yielding one run on three hits and no walks over seven innings with five strikeouts.

The Miami right-hander tossed 91 total pitches, generating nine whiffs, to notch his second straight quality start and sixth of the season. The lone blemish on Junk's line came in the second with a run scored an infield single by Josh Jung. Across 105.1 total frames, the 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 73:13 K:BB while conceding only eight homers. Junk is currently slated to next take the mound in the Marlins' upcoming road series against Philadelphia next week.