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Marlins' Janson Junk: Rejoining rotation Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marlins manager Clayton McCullough confirmed Wednesday that Junk (shin) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Thursday's game versus the Mariners, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Junk has been sidelined since late May with right shin bone inflammation, but he convinced the Marlins he was ready to go by yielding two runs with a 6:0 K:BB over 5.2 innings in two rehab starts with Triple-A Jacksonville. The right-hander threw 61 pitches in his last rehab outing, so Junk will be fairly limited from a workload perspective against Seattle.

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