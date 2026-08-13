Marlins' Janson Junk: Six strong innings in win

Junk (6-7) earned the win Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings.

Junk pitched his longest start since before his shin injury that kept him out for all on June and some of July. Since Junk only pitched three innings last outing because of a rain delay, his arm was fresh and he threw 81 pitches with 56 of them for strikes. The righty has pitched way better at home this season with a 3.83 ERA versus a 5.35 one on the road. The 30-year-old is scheduled to throw in Philadelphia next week.