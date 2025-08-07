Junk (6-2) recorded the win Wednesday against the Astros, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Junk gave up a pair of runs in the opening frame but was able to settle down afterwards, tossing four innings of one-run ball the rest of the way. Although the right-hander is without a quality start in any of his last four outings, he's pitched at least five innings in seven consecutive appearances. Junk will take a solid 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 50:8 K:BB across 70.1 innings into his next scheduled start, which is set to come in Cleveland against the Guardians.