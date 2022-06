Aguilar (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Aguilar has been unavailable since landing on the COVID-19 IL on Friday, but he'll rejoin the active roster, and the lineup, after missing only four games. The 31-year-old has a .241/.254/.483 slash line with three home runs, five doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs through 14 contests in June.