Luzardo did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings against Colorado. He struck out 13.

Though Luzardo didn't get enough run support to pick up a victory, he was incredible in the no-decision and set a career-high in K's with 13. The outing also marked his sixth quality start in his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he owns a 1.48 ERA and a 55:11 K:BB through 42.2 innings. Luzardo will have another chance to build on his already impressive 2023 resume in his next start, which is projected to come against the Tigers, who average the third-fewest runs scored per game in MLB.