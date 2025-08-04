Stowers went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Stowers knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning before ripping a three-run shot in the fourth. He went deep twice and drove in three runs during Miami's three-game sweep of the Yankees. He's gone deep nine times over his last 16 appearances, and he's up to 25 for the year. Stowers owns an impressive .296/.373/.575 slash line with 71 RBI as one of the biggest fantasy breakout stars of 2025.