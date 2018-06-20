Marlins' Martin Prado: Could be back before break
Marlins manager Don Mattingly relayed Tuesday that Prado (hamstring) has been taking part in fielding, running and hitting drills and could return from the the 10-day disabled list prior to the All-Star break, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "Martin has been a surprise that he's doing this well this fast," Mattingly said. "I'll say it like that. He's doing really well."
Prado has been sidelined since May 25 with a left hamstring strain. Given that Prado's start to the season was delayed by another lower-body injury, the Marlins aren't inclined to rush him back, but the veteran's steady progress in his recovery to date offers hope that he might be back within a few weeks. He'll likely continue to perform a full range of baseball activities for at least a couple more days before the Marlins map out a minor-league rehab assignment. If the Marlins are satisfied with how Prado performs on the farm, he could unseat Miguel Rojas as the club's primary third baseman upon returning from the DL.
