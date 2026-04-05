Meyer didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Meyer had a pretty uneventful first four innings but allowed a two-out single to Aaron Judge in the fifth before Cody Bellinger took Meyer deep for a two-run home run three pitches later for New York's first runs of the day. Meyer's night was done after throwing 89 pitches, and he left with a 4-2 lead, but Miami's bullpen was unable to keep the Yankees at bay the rest of the way. Through two starts, Meyer owns a 4.66 ERA and 11:5 K:BB, but he'll need to work on his efficiency as he's covered just 9.2 frames. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Reds.