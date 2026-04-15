Meyer did not factor into Tuesday's decision against Atlanta. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

Meyer gave up two RBI doubles in the third inning but was in line for his second win of the season after the Marlins grabbed a 5-3 lead. However, he had to settle with the no-decision after Pete Fairbanks yielded a bases-clearing, three-run double to Dominic Smith. Meyer generated 14 whiffs and seven groundouts while recording 55 strikes on 82 pitches (67.1 percent) during Tuesday's outing. He has three no-decisions through four starts while logging a 4.12 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings. Meyer is tentatively slated to start next weekend at home against the Cardinals.