Meyer didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

The eight K's were a season high, and Meyer saw a season-high workload with 5.1 innings and 91 pitches (59 strikes). The right-hander is beginning to find a groove, posting a 3.52 ERA and 17:6 K:BB over his last three starts and 15.1 innings, but he has yet to put together a truly dominant outing despite the fact that his slider is producing an eye-popping 50.8 percent whiff rate in the early going. Meyer will look to carry his momentum into his next start, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in San Francisco.