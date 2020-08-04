Rojas was placed on the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against Baltimore, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Rojas was among the 13 Marlins placed on the injured list ahead of the team's return to play after a COVID-19 outbreak. Rojas was reported to be one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19, so he likely was placed on the COVID-19 IL. Rojas got off to an incredibly hot start in the opening series against the Phillies, going 7-for-10 with a homer and a steal, but it's not clear how long he'll be sidelined.