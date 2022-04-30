site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-miguel-rojas-socks-two-run-shot | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Socks two-run shot
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Mariners.
Rojas suffered a jaw contusion Thursday, but he was obviously feeling fine at the plate in this one. These were his first hits since April 22 and his average still sits below the Mendoza Line (.189).
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read